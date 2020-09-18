Bahawalpur woman drinks poison after police refuse to register case

A woman died by suicide in Bahawalpur after the police refused to register an attempted rape case on her behalf.

She wanted her assaulter to be arrested and a case registered against him but the police kept sending her in circles.

The young woman said she was assaulted in Khairpur Tamewali.

She went to the police station and an officer told her the investigation officer wasn’t present. When she returned later another officer told her to come back another time. After weeks of going to the police station with her father and getting sent back, the girl drank poison.

After her death, the police lodged a case and arrested the man.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report. The DPO has ordered the arrest of the SHO, investigation officer and muharar of the police station at which she complained.