Asim Bajwa’s resignation as SAPM not accepted

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Sep 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Bajwa’s resignation as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on information and broadcasting has not been accepted. Prime Minister Khan has asked him to retain his position.

The reasoning for this is that Bajwa did not resign on the basis on allegations that his family had set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants. He has denied the allegations levelled in the FactFocus story.

If his resignation is accepted, it will be like an admission of guilt or an admission that there is something is wrong, explained SAMAA TV’s Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azim Chaudhry.

Previously, two members of PM Khan’s cabinet–Babar Awan and Azam Swati–resigned after cases were filed against them.

In an interview with ARY News on Thursday, Bajwa said he would present his resignation to PM Khan. He said that he would, however, retain the post of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority chairman.

I wish to pay my full attention to CPEC projects, Bajwa said. CPEC projects are the future of Pakistan, he said.

FactFocus also claimed that his wife is a “shareholder” in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada. Bajwa has rejected the story on his family’s assets as “incorrect” and “false”.

In his statement shared on Twitter, Bajwa said all the adverse insinuations levelled in the news item were “materially false”.

The former military official had replaced Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM Khan’s special assistant on April 27, 2020.

He remained director-general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and served as the commander of Pakistan Army’s southern command before his retirement.

