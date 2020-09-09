Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Zardari’s indictment in supplementary Park Lane reference postponed

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Zardari’s indictment in supplementary Park Lane reference postponed

Photo: Online

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was not indicted on Wednesday in a supplementary reference in the Park Lane case.

NAB wanted to add new charges in the Park Lane case so it filed a supplementary reference. The PPP co-chairperson was indicted in the main Park Lane case on August 10.

The reference has evidence of a loan being obtained using forged documents. Two private bank employees have been named in the reference.

NAB accuses the Park Lane company, which it says belongs to Zardari, of also refusing to pay back a Rs15 million loan that eventually became Rs37.7 million due to interest.

The reference was sent to the head judge of the accountability court to decide whether to make it part of the main case or not.

He has been accused of being a director of the Park Lane company which was a ‘front company’ used to conceal illegal acts. According to the indictment, the money from the company was deposited in his accounts via fake bank account pay orders.

Zardari filed a petition for the court to dismiss the Park Lane reference. He argued that the Park Lane reference does not concern him. I have no relation to the accusations in the money laundering case either, he said.

The judge postponed the indictment until after a verdict on the petition is announced.

Money laundering case

An accountability court delayed framing charges against Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case. The siblings submitted a request to have the case dismissed. Statements on the petition will be submitted on September 17.

However, the NAB prosecutor has argued that the petition was filed to dismiss a supplementary reference in the money laundering case. We haven’t filed a supplementary reference, he said.

The case was transferred to us from Karachi and we filed a reference after conducting our own investigation, he said.

Asif Ali Zardari
 
