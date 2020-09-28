Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur indicted in supplementary money laundering case

Posted: Sep 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur indicted in supplementary money laundering case

Photo: Online

Former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur were indicted in the supplementary mega money laundering case on Monday morning.

Zardari’s indictment in the Park Lane and Thatta water supply cases was delayed till October 5 because one of the suspects was not present court. Three indictments were scheduled on Monday.

Both have denied the charges against them in the Islamabad accountability court. The court had summoned all suspects named in the case for the hearing.

Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek was not present at the time of the indictment. His junior lawyer told the court that he was at the Supreme Court for another case and asked for the indictment to be delayed. After a short delay, the court decided that since the defendants were there, the indictment would proceed.

Hussain Lawai was in court while Anwar Majeed attended the hearing via video link. Their indictments, along with that of Abdul Ghani Majeed, are also expected.

The court has summoned NAB’s witnesses on October 13.

Zardari has also challenged the cases in the Islamabad High Court. He wants to be acquitted in the mega money laundering and Park Lane cases and to have the proceedings stopped on the basis that it is not within NAB’s jurisdiction to investigate them.

No PPP leaders appeared at court to support Zardari, as has been the norm in the past.

