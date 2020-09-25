Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Army ‘institution’ told us govt will end after June: JUI-F

Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Says the JUI-F was told to 'observe patience' till June 2020

Senior JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed claimed Friday that an "institution" of the army had assured his party that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government will be sent home by June 2020.

"Chaudhry Shujaat sahab is sitting here...Pervez Elahi is sitting here. Who went to them? When sent them [to us]? asked the JUI-F leader in SAMAA TV's show Agenda 360. "Which institution of the army had told us to observe patience till June and said we will end this government after June?"

The PML-Q leaders had acted as mediators between the government and Maulana Fazlur Rehman after the JUI-F launched its Azadi March in October and staged a sit-in in Islamabad in November last year.

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had disclosed in his press conference a meeting between Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The meeting was also confirmed by the JUI-F.

Maulana Ghafoor Haider had told SAMAA TV Thursday that General Bajwa had asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to cancel his Azadi March and asked him not to interfere in what was happening with Nawaz Sharif.

The ISPR, the army's media wing, has not given any reaction to the JUI-F leaders' claims. Its head, however, had confirmed that two meetings had taken place between the army chief and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair.

The ISPR chief had told ARY News on September 23 that General Bajwa had told Zubair that the legal matters of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will be decided by the courts. PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair has also confirmed that the cases against Sharif and his daughter came under discussion during the meetings but he denied asking any relief from the army.
