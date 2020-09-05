Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Altaf Hussain speech case: MQM worker faints in Karachi court

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
More than 200 people have been named in the case

An MQM worker fainted on Saturday during the hearing of a hate speech against Altaf Hussain and his supporters at an anti-terrorism court in Karachi.

Party leaders Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan and Qamar Mansoor appeared in court flanked by MQM workers and supporters.

A witness was recording his statement when Aslam fell unconscious. The proceedings were halted and people rushed to help him.

Aslam, who has been named in the case as well, was ordered to go home after his condition improved.

The hearing has been resumed and the court is recording the statement of a witness.

Hate speech case

Hussain has been accused of delivering a ‘fiery’ speech while addressing his party workers on August 22, 2016. He allegedly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited the workers to vandalise media offices in Karachi.

Other people named in identical cases include Sattar, Wasim Akhar, Khan, Khalid Maqbool Sidd­iqui, Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Rashid Godil, Khawaja Izharul Has­an, Gul Faraz Khattak, Sal­man Mujahid, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Khushbakht Shu­j­aat, Shahid Pasha, and Kanwar Nav­eed, along with 200 party workers.

In October 2018, an ATC had amalgamated at least 23 identical FIRs against MQM leaders for facilitating Hussain's speech.

In April, a police team from London arrived in Islamabad to investigate the case. They recorded the statements of six witnesses of the Sindh police.

The Sindh police was ordered to travel to Islamabad with relevant records pertaining to the investigation. They were asked to bring with them copies of the CCTV footage of the events that occurred on August 22, copies of all photographs and statements of witnesses who took the photographs and other relevant material.

altaf hussain Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES

