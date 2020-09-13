Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

Posted: Sep 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passes away in Karachi

Shia scholar and preacher Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack and was shifted to the Aga Khan University Hospital Saturday night.

His body is being taken to the Ancholi Imambargah where his funeral prayers will be held after Maghrib prayers.

Allama Naqvi was born on March 24, 1944 in India’s Lucknow.

He authored over 300 books in various fields, including literature, culture, religion, philosophy, logic, journalism, sociology, science, oratory, and language. He was also known for lectures he gave on topics such as science, philosophy and history.

He was the president of the Mir Anees Academy and editor-in-chief of quarterly magazine Al-Qalam.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has expressed his condolences over the death of the noted scholar. He has prayed for his soul. “I pray that his family gets peace,” he said.

Zameer Akhtar Naqvi
 
