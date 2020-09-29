‘Afghanistan and Pakistan will work together for future peace’

Abdullah Abdullah praised Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

Afghanistan and Pakistan are working together to chart a plan of action for peace in the region, said Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation.

He visited the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday and delivered a keynote address there. Dr Abdullah lauded Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region and assured that Afghanistan will no longer be used against any other country.

"The contentment of the people of both the countries is interconnected and we will have to work together for it," the chairperson added.

Pleased to join HE @SMQureshiPTI, distinguished scholars, diplomats & researchers @ISSIslamabad. I was thrilled by the exceptionally encouraging remarks of @SMQureshiPTI & the hosts. I delivered my keynote speech at the institute, followed by Q&A session.https://t.co/VfIOL1t09R pic.twitter.com/MnG0FipvS4 — Dr. Abdullah Abdullah (@DrabdullahCE) September 29, 2020

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Afghan-Pakistan peace process is very important for both the countries and its success will ensure socio-economic prosperity for all.

Dr Abdullah landed in Islamabad on a three-day visit on Monday. He visited Parliament and met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

Agreed with the views of His Excellency @AbdullahCE that Parliament to Parliament interaction is the pillar of the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. Looking forward to strengthen Parliamentary relations to bring peace & economic stability in the region pic.twitter.com/RLrBqkgX94 — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) September 29, 2020

According to Qaiser, Dr Abdullah suggested a new "revised and liberalised" visa policy which will boost trade between the countries.

The chairperson will also be meeting the prime minister and the president. Earlier this month, in a speech in Doha, the chairperson had said that a ceasefire was every Afghan’s demand.

On Saturday, September 26, the Washington Times posted an opinion piece written by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Afghan peace talks. He said that Pakistan has arrived at a rare moment of hope for Afghanistan and for the region.

“We realised Pakistan will not know real peace until our Afghan brothers and sisters are at peace,” he wrote.