Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

‘Afghanistan and Pakistan will work together for future peace’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Abdullah Abdullah praised Pakistan's role in Afghan peace process

Afghanistan and Pakistan are working together to chart a plan of action for peace in the region, said Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the chairperson of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation.

He visited the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Tuesday and delivered a keynote address there. Dr Abdullah lauded Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region and assured that Afghanistan will no longer be used against any other country.

"The contentment of the people of both the countries is interconnected and we will have to work together for it," the chairperson added.

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Afghan-Pakistan peace process is very important for both the countries and its success will ensure socio-economic prosperity for all.

Dr Abdullah landed in Islamabad on a three-day visit on Monday. He visited Parliament and met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to Qaiser, Dr Abdullah suggested a new "revised and liberalised" visa policy which will boost trade between the countries.

The chairperson will also be meeting the prime minister and the president. Earlier this month, in a speech in Doha, the chairperson had said that a ceasefire was every Afghan’s demand.

On Saturday, September 26, the Washington Times posted an opinion piece written by Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Afghan peace talks. He said that Pakistan has arrived at a rare moment of hope for Afghanistan and for the region.

“We realised Pakistan will not know real peace until our Afghan brothers and sisters are at peace,” he wrote.

