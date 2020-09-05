5 stunning images that show DHA Karachi’s flooding

Satellite images of DHA, Karachi from the historic monsoon rains on Thursday, August 27, 2020 convey the extent of the flooding.

The images were made by Climate X – Indian Ocean Cetacean Society. The first one shows the flooding in DHA August 29, processed with their “flood detection” algorithm. Blue (including dark blue) are the flooded areas.

Climate X analyzed topographic changes in Karachi for over the last 35 years. The image is of comparative inundation August 28, 2020, Friday, one day after the rains. “Our Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite image, at 10 meters resolution, processed with ‘False Color Comparison Composite’ algorithm, clearly shows that the extent of inundation in the Defence Housing Authority area (blue and blue-green) is much greater than in the adjoining areas.”

The colour key is blue and blue-green for inundation and yellow for urban structures.

Soil moisture estimations for DHA for August 28, 2020. All the blue areas indicate surface moisture above baseline normal. Baseline is the moisture state of May 2020. Source: Climate X

The second image is for soil moisture estimations for DHA for August 28, 2020 processed with Climate X’s custom-developed algorithm. “All the blue areas indicate surface moisture above baseline normal.” Baseline is the moisture state of May 2020.



coastal.climatecentral.org

These two maps above show projections for Karachi based on 2-7 feet sea-level rise by 2050 — 30 years from now the areas in red will be submerged.

coastal.climatecentral.org

These maps were shared by Saquib Ejaz Hussain, a senior environmentalist. He went on to say: “Also accounting for yearly flood conditions, which are likely to get worse, Karachi is not resilient, in the literal sense of the word. Its ecology has been wounded, again and again, driven by ill-planned urbanization. Of course you can debate who clears the drains, but those drains alone can’t save the city.”

These maps are from the Coastal Risk Screening Tool by https://coastal.climatecentral.org/ which anyone can use.



The relative sea level trend is 2.01 millimeters/year, according to the Tides and Currents of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.