Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

30 bonded labourers rescued from Umerkot farm: police

Posted: Sep 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
30 bonded labourers rescued from Umerkot farm: police

Photo: Umerkot police/Facebook

The Umerkot police on raided a farm on Saturday and rescued 30 bonded labourers.

The farm belonged to a man identified as Ameer Bux Nohrio. The owner had kept the labourers in a private jail near Kunri Town.

The peasants were produced in a Umerkot district and sessions and the court ordered their rescue.

A man, Partab Kohli, filed an application in the court seeking the release of his family members from the jail. Kohli had accused Nohrio of holding the labourers hostage after they asked him for payment for crop production. The court then ordered the police to take action against the landowner.

