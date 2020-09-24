24-year-old soldier martyred in firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

A Pakistani soldier was martyred in cross-border firing near the Pakistan-Afghanistan Monday night, the Pakistan Army said in a statement on Tuesday.

Border from cross the border targeted a Pakistan Army check post in the Bajaur sector, according to the ISPR.

The martyred soldier has been identified as 24-year-old Sabir Shah.

The army, in its statement, said that it has been raising the issue of border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan. It said it won’t allow Afghani soil to be used against Pakistan in any way.