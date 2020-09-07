150 KP schools still sealed for opening without permission

One hundred and fifty Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools that were earlier sealed for reopening without permission have yet to reopen.

These institutions are not allowed to charge fees or conduct classes online either. New SOP guidelines have also been prepared for educational institutions.

The owners of private schools are against the government’s idea to reopen schools in phases. Action was taken against 150 schools who did not follow the order to keeping institutions shut.

In Swat, 25 institutions were sealed and their principals were arrested but later released on teh command of the chief minister. Forty schools were sealed in Charsada, 20 in Peshawar and two each in Abbotabad, Haripur, Karak and Bannu. Penalties have been imposed on multiple schools as well.

Over 100 schools in Peshawar, Swat, Karak, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbotabad and Haripur have also been issued notices.