Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

14 victims of Nooriabad M9 Motorway accident identified

Posted: Sep 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
14 victims of Nooriabad M9 Motorway accident identified

Photo: Online

Fourteen victims of the van crash on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad have been identified as of Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on September 26 night while a van was travelling from Hyderabad to Karachi. It crashed and then caught fire.

The accident occurred because a car in front of the van lost its bonnet. The van driver said he saw a large projectile fly towards the vehicle and hit the front tyres, causing it to crash.

CCTV footage of a car without a bonnet crossing a toll plaza has prompted a search for the vehicle. The police believe the driver forgot to close the bonnet and it flew off.

A case has been registered in Nooriabad on behalf of the State.

The Karachi University forensic laboratory has issued DNA reports of the victims. Families can take the bodies from the Edhi morgue.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Hira Ahmed, 30-year-old Humair, 30-year-old Madiha Gohar, 24-year-old Sumaira Khan, 45-year-old Shehzadi, seven-year-old Nabira, 30-year-old Mahjabeen, 20-year-old Rukhsarr Khan, one-year-old M Habib, 40-year-old Qamar Bano, 50-year-old Asad Khan, 28-year-old Usman Ghani, 40-year-old Muhammad Nasir and eight-year-old Muhammad Hassan.

The CPLC and Jamshoro police have set up a help desk as well. Most of the victims are from Hyderabad. Five of the victims were related.

The motorway police have taken into custody the bonnet and luggage of the van passengers.

Three victims’ bodies have been handed over to their families. The remaining 15 bodies are at the morgue.

Initially, 13 people were killed and seven injured in the accident. The van caught fire after overturning. The death toll climbed to 18 on Monday.

