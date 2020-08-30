Youm-e-Ashur processions held across Pakistan

Youm-e-Ashur processions were held across Pakistan on Sunday to mark the 14th of Karbala and the martyrdom of Hazarat Hussain (AS).

Processions, also called jaloos, of varying sizes were held across the country.

In Karachi, the main procession will begin at Nishtar Park and travel to the Imambargah Hussaina Iranian. In Lahore, it will begin at the Nisar Haveli and finish at Karbala Jam-e-Shah.

In Faisalabad, the procession will start off from Aza Khana Shabbir while in Peshawar it begins from the Agha Syed Ali Shah Rizvi Al Maroof Jan Imambargah. Quetta’s main procession starts on Alamdar Road and its route has been entirely sealed.

Mobile phone service across the country has been suspended and pillion riding has been banned as security measures for the processions. In Sindh, cellular services were suspended for 8, 9 and 10 Muharram.

The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus faced partial suspensions on Muharram 9 and 10 as well.

Security along the procession routes is very strict and everyone being allowed to enter is subject to a body search first.

In Rawalpindi, the main procession starts from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain at 11am. Three big processions will join together and on Sabzi Mandi Road two more will join in. The procession will cross Jamia Masjid Road and end in Imambargah Mohalla at around 10pm. The route has been sealed with portable gates and containers and the bomb disposal squad is clearing the route ahead of the procession.

There are a total of 6,000 security officials on duty in Faisalabad. Signal jamming devices have also been put along the procession route to ensure no mobile phones have signals.

In Hafizabad there are three big and 37 small processions. Over 1,000 security officials are on duty.

In Jhelum, there are 30 processions and 51 majalis across the district. There are 800 police officials on duty.

In Multan, 166 processions are being held across the district.

With reporting by Imtiaz Baig, Yousaf Cheema, Yasir Hussain, Rashid Hameed, Imtiaz Ahmed Taj and Sadaqat Ali.