When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

Saboor Iftikhar, a 3D animator by profession, was smoking a cigarette in his balcony at around 11am. Usually by this time he is at the office but since it was raining heavily he decided to wait it out and leave once the rain let up.

It is not much a view from the balcony of Saboor’s Javed Hill View flat in Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi. All he can see is the retaining wall that was built a few years ago. But it was still not a bad place for a smoke and you could catch a cool breeze especially if it was the monsoon. But suddenly, he noticed that the retaining wall was shaking. “I panicked and called my folks that we need to move our car parked down there [by the wall],” he said.

The empty space between the wall and apartment building served as a parking area for the residents. “We were just at the door when we heard a loud bang. We thought our building had gone.”

The entire wall had collapsed on the 25 cars parked by it.

Saboor had bought their old 2003 Honda Civic after saving for two and a half years. Now it’s gone, buried somewhere under the rubble. “It was the only conveyance our family had,” he said.

When I met him, he was standing outside the building with a couple of his friends and seemed annoyed with the swarm of relief agencies working at the site. “Navy, Army, PSP, all types of people have surrounded the building,” he said. “Let’s see what happens now.” The apartment building has been evacuated for the time being. “They are not letting anyone to enter it.”

He seems to have little faith in getting help from anywhere. “Everyone is here to claim [that they were here to help],” he says. Just look at the flats and you would know that the people who live here not very financially strong, he added.

“Only those who belong to a well-to-do families can sustain such a loss. not someone like us.”

According to Saboor, the retaining wall was built by the owner of the house on the top of the hill. The house is built on the edge of the hill and was severely damaged in the land-sliding in Tuesday’s rain. All Saboor could do was muse: “Had the owner of that house made the retaining wall stronger by adding steel, may be then this wouldn’t have happened.”