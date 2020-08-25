Tuesday, August 25, 2020  | 5 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar

Saboor Iftikhar, a 3D animator by profession, was smoking a cigarette in his balcony at around 11am. Usually by this time he is at the office but since it was raining heavily he decided to wait it out and leave once the rain let up.

It is not much a view from the balcony of Saboor’s Javed Hill View flat in Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi. All he can see is the retaining wall that was built a few years ago. But it was still not a bad place for a smoke and you could catch a cool breeze especially if it was the monsoon. But suddenly, he noticed that the retaining wall was shaking. “I panicked and called my folks that we need to move our car parked down there [by the wall],” he said.

The empty space between the wall and apartment building served as a parking area for the residents. “We were just at the door when we heard a loud bang. We thought our building had gone.”

The entire wall had collapsed on the 25 cars parked by it.

Saboor had bought their old 2003 Honda Civic after saving for two and a half years. Now it’s gone, buried somewhere under the rubble. “It was the only conveyance our family had,” he said.  

When I met him, he was standing outside the building with a couple of his friends and seemed annoyed with the swarm of relief agencies working at the site. “Navy, Army, PSP, all types of people have surrounded the building,” he said. “Let’s see what happens now.” The apartment building has been evacuated for the time being. “They are not letting anyone to enter it.”

He seems to have little faith in getting help from anywhere. “Everyone is here to claim [that they were here to help],” he says. Just look at the flats and you would know that the people who live here not very financially strong, he added.

“Only those who belong to a well-to-do families can sustain such a loss. not someone like us.”

According to Saboor, the retaining wall was built by the owner of the house on the top of the hill. The house is built on the edge of the hill and was severely damaged in the land-sliding in Tuesday’s rain. All Saboor could do was muse: “Had the owner of that house made the retaining wall stronger by adding steel, may be then this wouldn’t have happened.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
gulistan-e-jauhar Karachi landsliding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Clifton office tower disaster for neighbourhood, experts tell Sepa
Clifton office tower disaster for neighbourhood, experts tell Sepa
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
High court orders arrest of Sindh LG Secretary Roshan Sheikh
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.