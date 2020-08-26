Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Uzair Baloch indicted in murder of gangster Arshad Pappu

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Uzair Baloch indicted in murder of gangster Arshad Pappu

Photo: File

A Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court indicted on Wednesday Lyari gang leader Uzair Baloch in the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

Baloch has denied the charges. The court has ordered the prosecution to present its witnesses at the next hearing. An amended chargesheet was filed, adding Baloch’s name to the case.

Baloch has requested the judge who recorded his confessional statement to appear before the ATC. He wants him to submit an affidavit and be questioned regarding his confession. He had previously denied ever recording a confessional statement.

He also said that he is not in jail custody and is being kept by the Rangers at the Mitha Ram Hostel. The jail police only bring me for my trials but otherwise have no role in my custody, he claimed.

Baloch’s case is being heard at the ATC in the Judicial Complex at Karachi Central Jail.

The judge summoned a reply from the government’s lawyer on implementation of the Jail Manual and allowing Baloch to meet his family.

The case has been adjourned till September 14.

A case was registered against Baloch at the Kalakot police station for murdering three people, including Arshad Pappu, in 2013.

He has been accused of murdering a total of 198 people and has denied all the charges.

Baloch was arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016. In a statement, he now denies, he confessed to committing criminal activities such as murder, extorting money, encroaching on land, illegally occupying 14 sugar mills, harassing residents, and purchasing arms.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage and leaking information to foreign intelligence agencies. The Army Corps V handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020 after three years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arshad Pappu uzair baloch
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Clifton office tower disaster for neighbourhood, experts tell Sepa
Clifton office tower disaster for neighbourhood, experts tell Sepa
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.