Here are the stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

Muharram 10 processions are being held across the country. Processions of varying sizes have been organised in multiple cities and strict security is being taken along the procession routes.

The Peshawar BRT service has been suspended for Muharram 10 as part of security measures.

The Met department has forecast another spell of monsoon rain in Sindh starting today. It has predicted heavy rain in some areas and light rain in others.

The department has issued an urban flooding alert for cities in Punjab after heavy rain was reported. Heavy rain is expected from Monday to Wednesday.

Several areas of Karachi still don’t have power days after heavy rains lashed the city. Protests are being held against K-Electric and the government.

The Sindh government has declared a rain emergency in 20 districts of the province.

Pakistan and England will face off in the second T20 in Manchester. The match will begin 6:15pm Pakistan time. The first T20 was washed out due to rain.

ICYMI: Petrol prices are going to rise from September 1. Click here to read more.