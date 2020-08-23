Sunday, August 23, 2020  | 3 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi

Posted: Aug 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi

Photo: Online

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Karachi today. Rain wreaked havoc in several areas of the city on Friday and Saturday, leaving multiple neighbourhoods submerged.
  • A five-member delegation of the International Parliament Union will be arriving in Pakistan today. The union’s president and two Mexican parliamentarians are among the delegation. They will meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, among other senior government officials.
  • The police have ruled the death of a 24-year-old doctor in Karachi a suicide. They had initially believed she might have been murdered.
  • The PML-N will hold a press conference today.

