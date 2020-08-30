Sunday, August 30, 2020  | 10 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Global

Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29

Posted: Aug 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29

Photo: AFP

Saudi Arabia has extended its ban on foreign flight operations in the country.

The Kingdom issued a NOTAM, informing all flights that flying over the kingdom was also not allowed.

However, this ban is not applicable to cargo flights and special flights granted approval by the Saudi aviation authority.

Emergency landings, including technical emergency landings, are also exempt from the ban.

Landing and takeoff at Saudi airports is banned till 11:59pm on September 29.

The Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation extended an earlier ban. The country had banned incoming flights in response to the coronanvirus pandemic.

The Kingdom downsized this year’s Hajj greatly, only allowing 10,000 people who were already within the country to perform the pilgrimage as another step to prevent the spread of the virus.

Saudi Arabia
 
