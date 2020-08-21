Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Star batsman Babar Azam will lead the side in the three-match series which will start from August 28 in Manchester.

Youngster Haider Ali has been included for the first time in the national squad after his impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition for franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

The team will comprise of veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez whereas left-arm pacers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir are also included in the squad.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has also been included in T20I squad as a backup wicketkeeper.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.