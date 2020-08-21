Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is

Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against England.

Star batsman Babar Azam will lead the side in the three-match series which will start from August 28 in Manchester.

Youngster Haider Ali has been included for the first time in the national squad after his impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition for franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

The team will comprise of veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez whereas left-arm pacers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir are also included in the squad.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has also been included in T20I squad as a backup wicketkeeper.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England England Cricket Team ENGvPAK ENGvsPAK Haider Ali Pakistan pakistan cricket team Safaraz Ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 | Pakistan
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.