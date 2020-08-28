Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Sarfaraz Dhomki returns to Balochistan cabinet as adviser to CM

Posted: Aug 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Sarfaraz Dhomki returns to Balochistan cabinet as adviser to CM

Photo: Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki/Facebook

Sardar Sarfaraz Khan Domki has been appointed the adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, a year after he resigned as the labour and manpower minister.

The Balochistan Awami Party MPA’s return to the provincial cabinet was confirmed in an official notification issued Thursday.

In August 2019, Dhomki had tendered his resignation due to differences with the CM. He had cited unwarranted interference in the ministry affairs as his reason for stepping down.

CM Jam Kamal Khan, however, never commented on the news.

