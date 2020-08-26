Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
News

Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing

Posted: Aug 26, 2020
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Wednesday).

  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Karachi till Thursday.
  • The Lath and Thaddo dams in Karachi have overflowed after a day of heavy rain. Surjani Town, Saadi Town and Safoora Goth are all at risk of major flooding. Flooding has also been reported in the Malir River.
  • Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered the Karachi Corps to help people affected by rain induced urban flooding in the city as well as the rest of the province.
  • News SOPs have been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority for international and domestic flight operations. A seat’s distance must be left between passengers. The new SOPs come into effect today.
  • An accountability court will hear the Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.
  • The Sindh High Court will also hear a petition to quickly hold local government elections. The court has summoned a written reply from the Sindh government with details such as who will hold the elections and how and when do the new local body representatives start working.
  • The Senate will meet today.
  • ICYMI: Five people were killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Tuesday. To read more, click here.

