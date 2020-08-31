Rain forecast in Karachi today

Another spell of rain has been forecast in Karachi today (Monday).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that some areas will be lashed by heavy rain while others are likely to receive light showers.

Malir, Quaidabad and Landhi already saw some light rain Sunday night.

A seventh spell of rain has already begun in other parts of Sindh, such as Hyderabad, Shikarpur and Badin also saw sporadic rain Sunday night.

Shikarpur and its surrounding areas experienced strong winds and lightning coupled with heavy rain that chased away the heat and humidity. Low-lying areas were flooded and power supply was suspended from the start of the rain spell.

In Badin, showers began Sunday evening and continued throughout the night, flooding low-lying areas.

Hyderabad also saw rain across the city.

This heavy rain in the province resulted in many areas flooding.

The northern areas of the country are expected to be hit by heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday. Flash floods and urban flooding is also expected.