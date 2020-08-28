Monsoon rains: Punjab issues alert for cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis, hepatitis

The Directorate-General Health Services Punjab has warned about a rise in waterborne diseases during the monsoon season. A notice regarding their prevention and control was sent to all district health offices on Friday.

This is the peak transmission season for waterborne diseases such as acute diarrhoea, cholera, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A and E and typhoid.

“District rapid response teams must stay alert for all kinds case responses and logistical support,” said the DG.

Waterborne diseases spread through contaminated water and food. Here are some prevention tips:

Boil drinking water

Avoid eating food from roadside stalls

Dispose garbage in designated bins and dumpsters

Wash hands with soap and water before meals and after using the bathroom

Ask your government to provide safe public water supplies

Though they spread through the same route, each disease has different symptoms.

Symptoms of cholera include sudden watery diarrhoea (also known as rice water diarrhoea), dehydration and rapid heartbeat. It can be fatal if not treated early. Cholera is treated with ORS and intravenous fluid therapy.

Gastroenteritis also causes sudden watery diarrhoea but it’s usually self-limiting. Other symptoms include stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting and low fever. ORS can help with the fluid loss and anti-emetic (vomiting) drugs can control vomiting and nausea.

Hepatitis A symptoms take 14 to 28 days to show after exposure to contaminated food or water. Symptoms can be mild or severe including fever, sense of being unwell, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, nausea, stomach discomfort, dark-coloured urine and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes).

Hepatitis E has very similar symptoms to Hep A; however, the time it takes for symptoms to develop ranges from two to 10 weeks. Additional symptoms include itching, joint pain and an enlarged, painful liver.

Both hepatitis A and E are only managed symptomatically. Some medicines such as acetaminophen / paracetamol and those for vomiting should be avoided.

Typhoid may become more severe with symptoms such as high fever, generalised weakness, stomach pain, headache, diarrhea or constipation, loss of appetite and sometimes cough. Some people can develop a rash of flat or rose-colored spots.

Typhoid is treated with antibiotics under the supervision of a doctor and can sometimes require hospitalization.