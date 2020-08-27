Arrest warrants issued for KP minister over opponent attack

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Bannu issued on Thursday arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtukhwa Transport Minister Shah Mohammad Khan on the accusation he staged a bomb attack on contesting opponent Malik Shireen during the the 2018 General Elections.



An FIR was registered in 2019 against Shah and other accused men under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Sultan Mehmood Khan – the counsel for Shah and co-accused Gul Baz Khan – had submitted a petition, requesting the court to exempt his clients from appearing in person. The petition said that Khan’s son had passed away seven days earlier and Shah had claimed that he had not been aware of the date of hearing.

The court accepted Khan’s request for exemption. Rejecting Shah’s request for the exemption, however, the court said in its written order that the minister has been absent since Feb. 21, 2020 and had not been attending court proceedings despite repeated directions to do so. Shah was elected MPA from PK-89 Bannu-III on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket.