PML-N leader’s house catches fire in Swat’s Malam Jabba

PML-N leader Amir Muqam Khan’s house caught fire in Swat’s Malam Jabba Sunday morning.

As of 9:40am, the entire house has been engulfed in flames. No one was hurt in the blaze and everyone, including the guests in the house, were able to exit safely.

The fire reportedly broke out on the third floor of the house. The police say it was caused by a short-circuit.

Rescue teams and the fire brigade are not at the scene yet. People are trying to extinguish the fire but it has engulfed the whole building and is out of control.

Khan is the president of the PML-N’s Khyber Pakhtunkhawa chapter.