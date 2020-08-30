PM Imran Khan promises to solve Karachi’s three big problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to solve Karachi’s three major problems soon.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the premier expressed solidarity with the people of Karachi. The city was hit by heavy rain on Thursday that left most of the city flooded and without power. Electricity supply was restored in some areas after 48 hours and has yet to be restored in multiple other areas.

Massive urban flooding across the city also led to water entering people’s homes. The city broke its record for rainfall in August after it recorded 442mm this month.

“The whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through,” wrote the premier. “However, out of this devastation and suffering there is now a positive development as my government, along with the Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi,” he said.

According to PM Khan, the problems are:

Cleaning the city’s stormwater drains (also called nullahs) once and for all and dealing with encroachments that impede water channels

Devising a permanent solution to the city’s solid waste disposal and sewerage problems

Resolving the critical issue of water supply

Karachi’s nullahs are full of garbage and many have been encroached upon. Construction on top of the drains has led to the drains narrowing, leaving little space for rainwater to get through. When it rains, these nullahs overflow, causing widespread urban flooding.