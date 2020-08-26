Pakistani students urge government to help them return to China

Pakistani students, who were called back to the country from China when the coronavirus pandemic hit, have been stuck here since more than six months and want to return to complete their studies. On August 22, the government announced it had started collecting data to begin the process.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development declared that SAPM Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari had directed the ministry to arrange travel of Pakistani Students enrolled in China.

“We are collecting names of students stuck in Pakistan to arrange their travel,” the ministry said in a post on Twitter. “Please submit details to be enlisted in flight.”

STUDENTS FLIGHT: SAPM @sayedzbukhari has instructed #mophrd to arrange travel of Pakistani Students enrolled in China. We are collecting names of students stuck in Pakistan to arrange their travel. Please submit details to be enlisted in flight. https://t.co/IWhsvuffN8 🇵🇰🇨🇳 — Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & HRD 🇵🇰 (@mophrd) August 22, 2020

Bukhari’s team told SAMAA Digital that the PM’s aide had taken up their case and so far 1,700 people had signed up.

Many students say they’re losing precious time at a very critical point in their studies. They’ve been asking the government of Pakistan to facilitate their return.

First they didn’t want to call us back, now this, said a disgruntled student (requesting anonymity) who had been studying nuclear physics in Beijing, referring to the time Pakistani authorities were hesitant to bring them home.

On March 28, China suspended their visas and barred any foreign students from returning.

Till now students from a few countries including Pakistan cannot enter, said Mubasher, a 24-year-old studying civil engineering in China.

His university had given the students a project to complete in Pakistan, but it has been difficult to do online assignments because of the loadshedding, he added.

It has also been challenging for the students to communicate with their teachers as many social media apps are banned in China. The time difference between the two countries makes the problem worse.

Universities in China say they are waiting for an official announcement from the Chinese government. They haven’t given any further updates to their students.

“Our visas won’t be extended and all this time we’ve lost cannot be recovered,” said Bilal, a medical student in the final years of his studies.

I really want to go back by September, he added. The MBBS students cannot complete the clinical part of their studies without access to labs and hospitals.

For students who have graduated, it’s time to complete internships which are mandatory to receive an MBBS degree. Some of them had started the internship but had to leave in the middle when students were called back.

PhD and MS students are graduating in July 2021 and they need to complete their research work on time, said a PhD candidate studying engineering management.

“I don’t have access to high-tech labs and even my laptop doesn’t support high-tech software,” he lamented.

Publishing their research also takes around one year and they want to resume as soon as possible.

Many universities have suspended the students’ scholarships leaving them and their families with financial problems as they can’t find jobs here.

They claim varsities have also been charging the students for their studies and accommodation during this period. Tuition fees can go up to Rs500,000 per year.

“We’re paying for empty rented flats,” said Mubasher. All my important academic documents are kept where I live in China and there’s no guarantee of their safety, he added.

The students had launched a movement on Twitter under the hashtags #TakeUsBackToSchool and #PakistaniStudentsWantBackToChina and have been coordinating on their WhatsApp groups.

There has, however, not been any recent update from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis about the situation.





