Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > News

Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards

Posted: Aug 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards

Photo: Noman Shaheer

Noman Shaheer, a Pakistani living in Australia, has won two international awards for his PhD dissertation.

His thesis “Reappraising International Business in a Digital Arena: Barriers, Strategies, and Context for Internationalization of Digital Innovations” has won the 2020 Buckley & Casson award for world’s best dissertation in International Business and the 2020 Academy of Management Dissertation Award for the world’s best dissertation in international management.

According Shaheer, he is the second person in the world whose dissertation has simultaneously received both the awards.  

“My dissertation discusses the strategies youngsters from poor countries can employ to launch globally successful digital businesses even without any investment,” he said. “The dissertation is particularly relevant for developing countries such as Pakistan as it teaches young people novel strategies for starting digital businesses at global scale right from the comfort of their homes.” 

Shaheer hails from Tando Adam and completed his inter from Cadet College Sanghar. He then received a full scholarship for his BBA from the Institute of Business Management, Karachi, and then completed his MBA from Yonsei University in South Korea on another full scholarship.

Being chosen for awards in the business field is not new for Shaheer though. In 2017, while he was doing his PhD, Shaheer was awarded the Alan M. Rugman’ most promising scholar award by the Academy of International Business.

This made him the only Pakistani and second Muslim after Dr Ishtiaq Mahmood of Harvard University to have received the award.

He obtained his PhD in 2019 in the field of International Business from the Darla Moore School of Business. Shaheer is currently a faculty member at the University of Sydney.

He is currently working as a faculty member at the University of Sydney, Australia.   

