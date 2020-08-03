Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > News

Pakistan renames Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Kashmir Highway has been renamed as the Srinagar Highway.

Its inauguration ceremony was held in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said this highway will also be known as the ‘Road to Srinagar’.

He said the day is not far when the people of the federal capital and Muzaffarabad will collectively offer prayers at Jamia Mosque in Srinagar.

All the direction boards on Dhokari Chowk, Faizabad, Zero Point, Golra Chowk and Express Highway have been changed to replace Kashmir Highway with Srinagar Highway.

