Pakistan records eight new coronavirus deaths, second lowest since April

Over the past 24 hours, Pakistan has reported eight new deaths from COVID-19, the second time a single digit figure has been recorded since mid-April.

The death toll in the country reached 5,984 on Monday. The most deaths have been recorded in Sindh: 2,224. Punjab has the second highest number, 2,148. Balochistan has reported no new coronavirus death for the 11th consecutive day, according to the NCOC.

Six new deaths, the lowest figure since mid-April, were reported on Sunday, August 2.

The total number of cases have also been declining since mid-June. A total of 330 cases were reported over 24 hours, bringing the nation’s coronavirus tally to 280,029.

Sindh has recorded the highest number of cases at 121,486. Punjab has 93,197 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 34,223, Islamabad 15,076, Balochistan 11,774, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,180 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,093.

There are 248,873 recoveries nationwide, 88.9% of the total cases.

Over Eidul Azha on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to strictly adhere to precautionary measures to prevent resurgence of the coronavirus cases in Pakistan.