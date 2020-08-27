Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
HOME > News

Non-bailable warrants issued for Salman Shahbaz’s arrest

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Non-bailable warrants issued for Salman Shahbaz’s arrest

Non-bailable warrants have been issued for the arrest of Salman Shahbaz, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in a money laundering case.

An accountability court issued the warrants for him on Thursday. It was hearing a case against Shehbaz’s entire family for money laundering and owning assets beyond their known sources of income.

It has summoned Nusrat Shahbaz (Shehbaz’s wife) and his daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the case. They are all out of the country but NAB has not issued warrants for their arrest. It has said it has lots of evidence against them.

It has named another 16 suspects in the case. The people who have already been arrested were presented in court on Thursday, including Shehbaz’s son Hamza Shahbaz. Shehbaz, who is on bail, also appeared.

Shahbaz took the rostrum and said NAB hasn’t been able to find anything against his family.

The judge said if there is anything wrong with the case, he will be acquitted, after which Shehbaz expressed his confidence in the courts.

The warrant for Salman (also known as Suleman) was issued for September 10 and is non-bailable. Bailable warrants were issued for Ali Ahmed and Tahir Naqvi.

MOST READ
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
