Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
9th Muharram processions held in Islamabad, Lahore

Posted: Aug 29, 2020
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
9th Muharram processions held in Islamabad, Lahore

FILE PHOTO: Ahle Tasheeh Muslims touch a horse, symbolising the one used by seventh-century Muslim saint Imam Hussein in battle, during a religious procession on the ninth day of holy Islamic month of Muharram in Islamabad on September 9, 2019. The Islamic month of Muharram marks the seven-century martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) grandson Imam Hussein who was killed in battle in Karbala in Iraq 680 AD. Photo: FILE/AFP

Mobile phone services in Islamabad have been temporarily suspended on account of Muharram processions.
The affected areas include Sectors G-6, G-7 and Blue Area, in Islamabad.

In Lahore, the 9th Muharram procession has begun from Pando Street. The mourners will offer Zuhrain prayers at Siraj building. The procession will pass through Neeli Bar Chowk, Civil Secretariat, Old Anarkali, Khema Sadaat and will end on Pando street.

In Lahore, at least 8,000 policemen are deployed for the security of Majalis and processions.

