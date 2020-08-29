9th Muharram processions held in Islamabad, Lahore

Mobile phone services in Islamabad have been temporarily suspended on account of Muharram processions.

The affected areas include Sectors G-6, G-7 and Blue Area, in Islamabad.

In Lahore, the 9th Muharram procession has begun from Pando Street. The mourners will offer Zuhrain prayers at Siraj building. The procession will pass through Neeli Bar Chowk, Civil Secretariat, Old Anarkali, Khema Sadaat and will end on Pando street.



In Lahore, at least 8,000 policemen are deployed for the security of Majalis and processions.