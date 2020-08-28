More rain for Karachi over weekend: Met office

Karachi, brace yourself. The city will see heavy rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds from August 29 to 31.

According to a new advisory by the Met Department, a new monsoon spell will enter the city on Saturday after which more rain is forecast from Saturday night. It will last till Monday morning.

So far, Karachi has received record-breaking rain in the month of August.

Parts of Sindh, including Thatta, Hyderabad and Benazirabad, will also witness downpours.

The department has advised residents to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from rain-related incidents.

Balochistan too will receive rain from August 31. Zhob, Awaran, Lasbela and Sibbi will be receiving the most rain, according to the advisory.

The department added that Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will receive heavy rainfall in the upcoming week.