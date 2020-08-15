Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season

Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League manager of the season after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in three decades.

The 53-year-old German beat Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, who Klopp replaced at Liverpool in 2015, and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.

Liverpool coasted to the title and finished with an outstanding points ally of 99, winning 32 of their 38 league games, 18 points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Klopp — who coached Liverpool to the Champions League trophy in the 2018-19 season — also won the League Manager’s Association manager of the year award as well in July.