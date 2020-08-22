Pakistan isn’t increasing the prices of life-saving medicines

There will be no increase in the prices of lifesaving medicines for three months in Pakistan, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

Under the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, companies are allowed to raise prices by seven to 10% every year.

DRAP and pharmaceutical companies have agreed to delay the increase in medicine prices because of the coronavirus pandemic. This has been done to provide relief to people, the health ministry said.

Pharmaceutical companies have also decided to not increase the prices of non-essential drugs.

There was a shortage of medicines used to treat coronavirus in Pakistan in June. Under the directives of former SAPM Health Dr Zafar Mirza immediate action had been taken over reports of short supply of Tocilizumab and Remedesivir.