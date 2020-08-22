Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan isn’t increasing the prices of life-saving medicines

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Pakistan isn’t increasing the prices of life-saving medicines

Photo: AFP

There will be no increase in the prices of lifesaving medicines for three months in Pakistan, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

Under the Drug Pricing Policy 2018, companies are allowed to raise prices by seven to 10% every year.

DRAP and pharmaceutical companies have agreed to delay the increase in medicine prices because of the coronavirus pandemic. This has been done to provide relief to people, the health ministry said.

Pharmaceutical companies have also decided to not increase the prices of non-essential drugs.

There was a shortage of medicines used to treat coronavirus in Pakistan in June. Under the directives of former SAPM Health Dr Zafar Mirza immediate action had been taken over reports of short supply of Tocilizumab and Remedesivir.

FaceBook WhatsApp
DRAP lifesaving medicines ministry of national health services
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
increase in prices lifesaving medicines Pakistan, lifesaving medicines, medicine price increase, drug pricing policy Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9am | August 21 | Pakistan
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Minor surges, no major coronavirus peaks expected in Pakistan: MMIDSP
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.