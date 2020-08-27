Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
KWSB MD worried about Dhabeji pipelines crossing flooded Malir River

Posted: Aug 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi's water supply at risk

Karachi's water supply comes from Dhabeji pumping station. The pipelines cross Malir River which is flooded, said Karachi Water & Sewage Board MD Khalid Shaikh while speaking to SAMAA TV Thursday evening.
This is more worrisome, he said. The Malir River has flooded over the infrastructure about seven times and that is what worries the water board staff.
There are a few areas we need to do extra work: Nagan Chowrangi, Shafiq Morr by Gujjar Nullah, Yousaf Goth, he said. And once the rain stopped they would be able to drain the water in a few hours.

