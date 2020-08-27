KE cuts power for low-lying Karachi area safety

K-Electric was forced to suspend power to over 900 feeders in Karachi to ensure the safety in submerged and low-lying areas, it said Thursday when over 133mm of rain fell.

Several power installations including substations, grid stations and power plants were impacted by the rising water levels. The power utility said it coordinated with the city authorities to ensure drainage in Saddar, KDA Scheme 33, Johar, Surjani, Bin Qasim, Gulshan and other locations. The KDA grid station, a key transmission site interconnecting with the national grid, also experienced flooding from the overflowing Lath Dam.

KE said the unprecedented rainfall and waterlogging on the roads rendered many areas inaccessible and made it difficult to restore power.

KE is regularly updating customer service platforms via SMS, the KE Live App, on Facebook, Twitter and its website, it said.

Customers whose bills are due between Aug 25 and 28 can pay till the 31st without any late payment surcharge.