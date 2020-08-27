Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi will be destroyed if immediate steps not taken: Governor

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi will be destroyed if immediate steps not taken: Governor

Picture: SAMAA Digital

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the people of Karachi following the heavy rain in the city on Thursday.

Karachi will be destroyed if immediate steps are not taken, the governor told SAMAA TV Thursday. He added that at least 14 teams of the National Disaster Management Authority are working to clear the city of water.

PM Khan had already instructed the army to help the administration and launch a relief operation. According to the governor, the jawans are working at at least 70 points.

The premier called Ismail Thursday afternoon and ordered him to speed up rescue operations. The governor said he told the PM that the government was providing cooked food to stranded people.

Since Aug 27’s morning, 73.4mm of rain was recorded across the city. Moderate to heavy rain was reported in PECHS, Clifton, DHA, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mai Kolachi, II Chundrigar Road, Model Colony, Airport, Jamshed Quarters, Navy Housing Scheme on Dalmia Road, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, Garden East, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Federal B Area, Guru Mandir, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Liaquatabad and Jamshed Road.

Very light rain was reported Wednesday night, with the most rain being 6.5mm recorded in Landhi. More rain is expected throughout the day.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Heavy rain across Karachi, traffic jams reported
Heavy rain across Karachi, traffic jams reported
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.