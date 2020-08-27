Karachi will be destroyed if immediate steps not taken: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the people of Karachi following the heavy rain in the city on Thursday.

Karachi will be destroyed if immediate steps are not taken, the governor told SAMAA TV Thursday. He added that at least 14 teams of the National Disaster Management Authority are working to clear the city of water.

PM Khan had already instructed the army to help the administration and launch a relief operation. According to the governor, the jawans are working at at least 70 points.

The premier called Ismail Thursday afternoon and ordered him to speed up rescue operations. The governor said he told the PM that the government was providing cooked food to stranded people.

Since Aug 27’s morning, 73.4mm of rain was recorded across the city. Moderate to heavy rain was reported in PECHS, Clifton, DHA, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mai Kolachi, II Chundrigar Road, Model Colony, Airport, Jamshed Quarters, Navy Housing Scheme on Dalmia Road, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, Garden East, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Federal B Area, Guru Mandir, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Liaquatabad and Jamshed Road.

Very light rain was reported Wednesday night, with the most rain being 6.5mm recorded in Landhi. More rain is expected throughout the day.