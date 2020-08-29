Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office

Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Entire country to receive rain in upcoming week

 

Karachi, brace yourself. The city will see heavy rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds from August 29 to 31.

On Saturday morning, the Met Office said another monsoon spell would enter Sindh. "More rains expected in Karachi till Monday," it said. "The last 3 days of August and the first week of September will be difficult."

According to a new advisory by the Met Department, a new monsoon spell will enter the city on Saturday after which more rain is forecast from Saturday night. It will last till Monday morning. Hyderabad, Thatta, Tharparkar, Badin, and several parts of Sindh expected to recieve rains with heavy rainfall in Karachi.

So far, Karachi has received record-breaking rain in the

month of August.

Parts of Sindh, including Thatta, Hyderabad and Benazirabad,

will also witness downpours.

The department has advised residents to take precautionary

measures to keep themselves safe from rain-related incidents.

Balochistan too will receive rain from August 31. Zhob,

Awaran, Lasbela and Sibbi will be receiving the most rain, according to the

advisory.

The department added that Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will receive heavy rainfall in the upcoming week.

Thirty-two medical camps have been established to rescue people by civil and army teams together after torrential rains hit Karachi.
According to the ISPR, three mobile hospitals are working in Karachi's Surjani town, Qayumabad, and Saadi Town. "A rescue operation is undergoing by Pakistan Army in which 56 camps have been established across the city and citizens are being rescued to the safe places from the flooded areas," it said.
So far, water has been pumped from nine places, it said.

One Comment

  1. A Karachite  August 29, 2020 4:53 am/ Reply

    Karachi must now become a separate province and have some authority in it’s finances to spend on betterment of the city.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

