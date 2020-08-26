Karachi rain: Quaidabad inundated after Malir River wall cracks

Quaidabad and nearby neighbourhoods were inundated Wednesday morning after cracks formed in the Malir River wall.

Heavy rain in the city on Tuesday resulted in the river bund breaking. Quaidabad, Laasi Goth, Umar Marvi Goth and Qaim Yar Goth were all flooded with four to five feet of water.

On Tuesday night angry residents didn’t know what to do as the water entered their homes as well, destroying their belongings and leaving them without a place to sleep.

All you people care about is seeing a show, said one resident. He told SAMAA TV that no one had come to help them and no one would. He and his family were pushing their motorcycle in knee-deep water at night in the hopes of going elsewhere.

Everything is flooded and now what’s left will also be flooded, said another resident.

In main Quaidabad, much of the water has been removed from the main roads but traffic remains affected. Cars and trucks are lined up from Malir Goth to the Quaidabad Bridge and the track leading towards the National Highway is also jam packed.