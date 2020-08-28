Karachi rain: Drigh Road underpass turns into a swimming pool

Man saved from drowning

Karachi residents were seen swimming in the water accumulated at the Drigh Road underpass following heavy rains on Thursday.

The area residents even saved a man from drowning in the water. They threw a rope at him and pulled him up.

The water, however, has yet to be drained 16 hours after the rain stopped.

The underpass, which was inaugurated by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in 2017, is called Shaheed Munawwar Suharwardi Underpass. It is 250 metres long.

The project was completed at a cost of Rs660 million.