Heavy rain reported across Karachi, traffic jammed

Rain was reported across Karachi Thursday morning, the last day of this current monsoon spell, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Moderate to heavy rain was reported in PECHS, Clifton, DHA, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mai Kolachi, II Chundrigar Road, Model Colony, Airport, Jamshed Quarters, Navy Housing Scheme on Dalmia Road, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13, Garden East, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Federal B Area, Guru Mandir and Jamshed Road.

Very light rain was reported Wednesday night, with the most rain being 6.5mm recorded in Landhi.

More rain is expected throughout the day.

Following the rain, traffic in multiple areas of the city came to a standstill as roads were inundated with rainwater.

The Korangi EBM Causeway has been closed due to which traffic has been diverted towards the Jam Sadiq Bridge. The route is completely packed.

II Chundriugar Road and University road experienced a similar ordeal after it got cloudy and rained heavily.