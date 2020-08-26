Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi

Photo: Online

Rain was reported in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi on Wednesday. In some areas it drizzled while downpours were reported in other areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that this rain system, which entered Karachi on Monday, will weaken on Wednesday.

Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D, Ayesha Manzil and the areas around the Lyari Expressway all reported rain.

The Met department has said that the rain system in Sindh has weakened and moved on to Punjab and Balochistan.

Heavy rain has been forecast in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today and tomorrow.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Clifton office tower disaster for neighbourhood, experts tell Sepa
Clifton office tower disaster for neighbourhood, experts tell Sepa
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.