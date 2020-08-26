Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi

Rain was reported in multiple neighbourhoods of Karachi on Wednesday. In some areas it drizzled while downpours were reported in other areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that this rain system, which entered Karachi on Monday, will weaken on Wednesday.

Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D, Ayesha Manzil and the areas around the Lyari Expressway all reported rain.

The Met department has said that the rain system in Sindh has weakened and moved on to Punjab and Balochistan.

Heavy rain has been forecast in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today and tomorrow.