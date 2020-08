A man shot and killed his sister for honour in Karachi’s Clifton Block 2 on Saturday. He has been arrested.

The police said the suspect told law enforcers that he killed his sister because she used to talk to a man over the phone and was friends with him. He said in his statement that he had told his sister not to talk to or befriend men.

The woman’s father had already passed away, the police said. She lived with her mother and brother.

Husnain Qamar, the suspect, is a DMC employee.