Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500

The contractual janitorial staff of Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton have got their salaries raised to Rs17,500 a month — the minimum wage fixed by the government.

They were until now getting Rs12,200 a month. The raise of Rs5,300 will be effective from the month of July.

However, the matter of salaries of these cantonment board employees is still sub judice in the Sindh High Court.

There are around 4,500 janitorial staff in the Cantonment Board Clifton and around 2,000 of them are working on contractual basis.

There are six cantonment boards in Karachi, including the Cantonment Board Clifton, Cantonment Board Malir, Cantonment Board Korangi, Cantonment Board Faisal, Karachi Cantonment Board and Cantonment Board Manora.

Around 20,000 janitorial workers are working in all six cantonment boards in the city. Of them, 8,000 are working on contractual basis.

The other five cantonment boards have not yet increased salaries of their contractual janitorial staff to the minimum wage.