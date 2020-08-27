Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
JI MPA Abdul Rasheed’s house attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
JI MPA Abdul Rasheed’s house attacked in Karachi’s Lyari

Photo: SAMAA TV Screengab

Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Abdul Rasheed’s house was attacked in Karachi’s Lyari early Thursday. He and his family were unhurt in the attack.

Rasheed was elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly for PS-108 on the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket.

At Fajr time on Thursday (around 4:45am), two men on a motorcycle parked outside Rasheed’s house and opened fire at the window of his bedroom. After firing they fled.

No one in Rasheed’s family was injured in the attack. Speaking to SAMAA TV, Rasheed called the attackers cowards. These kind of incidents won’t stop me from working for the people of Lyari, he vowed.

