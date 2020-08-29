Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus partially suspended 9th, 10th Muharram

The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service will remain partially suspended Saturday and Sunday – 9th and 10th Muharram.

The decision was taken due for security.

The metro bus service from Kashmir Highway to Pak Secretariat in Islamabad is suspended today (Saturday). The route from Saddar, Rawalpindi to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station is operational.

According to the notification, on Sunday – 10th Muharram – the metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi city’s jurisdiction. The bus service will remain operational in Islamabad from IJP Section to Pak Secretariat.