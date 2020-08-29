Saturday, August 29, 2020  | 9 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus partially suspended 9th, 10th Muharram

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus partially suspended 9th, 10th Muharram

The Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service will remain partially suspended Saturday and Sunday – 9th and 10th Muharram.

The decision was taken due for security.

The metro bus service from Kashmir Highway to Pak Secretariat in Islamabad is suspended today (Saturday). The route from Saddar, Rawalpindi to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station is operational.

According to the notification, on Sunday – 10th Muharram – the metro bus service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi city’s jurisdiction. The bus service will remain operational in Islamabad from IJP Section to Pak Secretariat.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.