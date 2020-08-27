Thursday, August 27, 2020  | 7 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Animals aren’t meant to be kept in cages: Islamabad court

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Animals aren’t meant to be kept in cages: Islamabad court

Animals are not meant to be kept in cages or zoos, said Justice Athar Minallah, the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, while hearing a contempt case against wildlife officials on Thursday.

How would you feel if someone locked you up in a cage for even two hours, the judge asked. Men have no right to be cruel towards those who can’t speak for themselves, he said.

Everyone comes to take credit but no one takes responsibility when animals die, the judge remarked. We have even heard some wildlife officials steal the food kept for animals, he said.

The court said that it will first determine who is responsible for the deaths of two lions in Islamabad.

The court has given time Climate Change Minister Malik Amin Aslam and State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul to submit replies in the case.

Lions death case

Two lions died while being transferred from Islamabad’s Marghazar Zoo to a farmhouse in Lahore, it was reported on July 30.

The case was registered under Section 5 of the Animal Act 1990. The law punishes people for killing any animal in an unnecessarily cruel manner. Those convicted under the law must pay a fine of Rs200 and can be imprisoned for up to six months.

The FIR says that the caretakers beat the pair with sticks and lit a fire in their cage to knock them unconscious instead of using a tranquiliser.

A video of the caretakers igniting a fire in the lion’s cage has been shared on social media too. The negligence of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board is also being investigated in the case.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Heavy rain across Karachi, traffic jams reported
Heavy rain across Karachi, traffic jams reported
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Rain reported in several neighbourhoods of Karachi
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
'Pre-Partition' Hindu temple demolished in Karachi's Lyari
‘Pre-Partition’ Hindu temple demolished in Karachi’s Lyari
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
Sarfaraz, Haider named in Pakistan squad for England T20Is
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.