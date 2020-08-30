Sunday, August 30, 2020  | 10 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

India sets world’s highest single-day coronavirus rise with 78,761 cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
India sets world’s highest single-day coronavirus rise with 78,761 cases

Photo: AFP

India set on Sunday a new virus record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States for the world’s highest single-day rise.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, is already the world’s third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.

It has also reported more than 63,000 deaths.

The US set the previous record on July 17 with 77,638 daily infections, according to an AFP tally.

India’s grim milestone came a day after the government further eased its coronavirus lockdown, in place since late March, to boost the struggling economy.

Millions have lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown, with the poor particularly hard hit.

The Home Affairs Ministry said gatherings of up to 100 people would be allowed with face masks and social distancing at cultural, entertainment, sports and political events from next month.

Metro train services would also resume “in a graded manner” in major cities.

The coronavirus has badly hit megacities such as financial hub Mumbai and the capital New Delhi, but is now also surging in smaller cities and rural areas.

Schools remain closed but students can meet teachers on a voluntary basis on school premises if needed, according to the new guidelines.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Imran Khan named Man of the Year by Muslim 500
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
Today’s outlook: More rain forecast in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.